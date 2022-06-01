Flair is having a 50% off sale to celebrate not getting shut down

Flair Airlines is having a two-day sale to celebrate not being shut down by the Canadian Transport Authority.

The budget carrier announced it’s offering 50% off base fares just hours after the CTA ruled it was Canadian enough to continue operating.

“We’re here… still. So, thank you! Blue skies ahead,” the airline tweeted.

The offer applies to all flights between June 1 and June 23, but base fares only — meaning you’ll have to pay the regular price to bring a carry-on luggage board. The sale is going on until 11:59 pm Mountain Time on June 2 — so act fast to score a last-minute trip.

We’re here… still.

So, THANK YOU!

Blue skies ahead.

The CTA was investigating concerns that Flair may have violated foreign ownership rules because of its ties to Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners.

But Flair made changes this spring to satisfy the regulator. Now, half of its board of directors must be Canadian, and it demonstrated to the CTA that it doesn’t rely on 777’s funding to lease new planes.