RCMP investigating threat on flight to Vancouver International Airport

Richmond RCMP is in the process of investigating a threat made to a late night Flair Airlines flight from Edmonton International Airport to Vancouver International Airport (YVR).

According to a release, shortly before midnight on December 30, officers responded to information received from YVR operations of a possible threat to an individual flying on Flair Airlines, flight No. 2799.

Officers boarded the flight at YVR’s gate B29 and cleared the aircraft before allowing passengers and crew to disembark.

“An individual on this flight received electronic communications on their mobile device of a possible threat and promptly advised the proper authorities” said Corporal Dennis Hwang with the Richmond RCMP in a statement.

“Threats or perceived threats, in any form, will be fully investigated. The safety of the flight crew, passengers, and the public will always be of paramount concern for us.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, few details have been made available.