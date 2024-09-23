Good news: Certain Canadian provinces are getting more options for mobile plans — finally!

Say hello to Fizz, a mobile provider that got its start in Montreal. After a successful BETA launch in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia communities, the 100% digital mobile carrier has permanently expanded its services to these provinces.

Remember last year, when the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) implemented the mobile virtual network operator agreements? Well, that decision allowed regional wireless providers to access the networks of the country’s telecom giants, and that’s where the expansion of Fizz comes into play.

Switching mobile providers might sound like a big move, but with Fizz’s remarkable history, you’d be putting your phone in good hands.

Here are five fun facts you likely didn’t know about this buzz-worthy company!

Fizz is 100% online

When Fizz launched its mobile services in BETA in Montreal in 2018, the company had the goal of doing things differently, which is why 100% of its services are available online.

Whether you need to adjust your mobile plan, add a new line, or order a SIM card, Fizz has ensured it can all be done with the click of a mouse or tap of a finger. Talk about effortless!

Fair and flexible plans are the norm

Nothing stings like losing money on your phone plan. Fizz understands that customers pay a lot for service and data, which is why they’ve introduced a rollover feature that automatically transfers unused data to the next payment cycle. You paid for it — you should get to use it!

Fizz also offers DIY plans that can be changed as much as you like. Say goodbye to restrictive fixed-term contracts and hello to your phone plan, your way.

Fizz sells phones too

Fizz began selling phones in 2020 to provide members with a more complete service. Members are welcome to join with their own phone or buy one directly from Fizz, and also have the opportunity to purchase a new or refurbished phone in excellent condition.

There are also options to finance, because let’s be real, times are a little tight and a good phone is a necessity these days.

Fizz has expanded over six years

Fizz may be new to certain provinces, but they’ve been going strong in Quebec since 2018. What started out as a BETA mobile service has since expanded to include home internet services in Quebec, new and preloved phones, and finally, an official launch in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Talk about a busy six years!

You can save big this fall

As of September, Fizz has introduced a brand new (permanent!) feature that will help new customers save big. Users who buy a phone marked with a purple stamp can enjoy a discount of up to 60% on their mobile plan for 24 months.

That’s any phone — new or refurbished — as long as it has the purple stamp. Plus, you get to pair your phone with the mobile plan of your choosing. If you have to change your plan within those two years, your percentage discount will stay the same. Score!

Fizz has lived up to its promises of fair, fun, and flexible mobile plans for Canadians. Will you make the switch? Learn more on the Fizz website, and keep an eye on this company — who knows what they’ll come up with next?!