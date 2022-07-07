Workout with drag superstars at this free fitness class on the beach

Whether you’re an avid fitness junkie or just looking for something free and fun to do out in the sun this summer, Fitness World has just the thing for you.

To celebrate Vancouver Pride and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, the popular BC gym will have a pop-up at the Sunset Beach Festival on July 31, as well as a special #YouBetterWORX outdoor fitness class happening on August 3 at Sunset Beach Park which will be co-hosted by drag superstars Kendall Gender, Synthia Kiss, and Venus K.

On Sunday, July 31, stop by the Fitness World pop-up at the Sunset Beach Festival to ask certified professional trainers all your burning fitness questions and get complimentary Fitness World swag — including a free, three-day Fitness World pass.

On Wednesday, August 3, the free and open-to-everyone #YouBetterWORX class will take place at Sunset Beach Park at 5 pm. Registration is by donation, which can be done in advance online here to secure your spot.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Fitness World’s partner, Covenant House Vancouver, to provide fitness programming, education, and exercise equipment for their youth programs. Plus, all donations up to a total of $5,000 will be matched by Fitness World — pretty cool, hey?

Another bonus, by attending the class, you’re able to sign up for the chance to win a one-year Fitness World Goal Membership.

As for what the class itself entails, following the successful pilot #DragWORX class last fall, this #YouBetterWORX class will be led by Fitness World’s own Andrew Alcalde — and Kendall Gender, Synthia Kiss, and Venus K will join participants in a full-body burn HIIT-style class with dance moves thrown in for a fun, cardio twist.

Both the festival pop-up and the #YouBetterWORX class will offer attendees the opportunity to connect with fitness experts, discover the benefits of movement, and have a good time outside. What more could you ask for?

Fitness World is a high-value, low-cost gym that’s committed to helping people reach their fitness goals with 15 locations across the Lower Mainland. They offer state-of-the-art gym equipment, personalized programs, and countless amenities starting at only $9.99 bi-weekly, providing high-quality fitness that is accessible to all.

Get ready to exercise in the sunshine at Fitness World’s #YouBetterWORX class on Wednesday, August 3 and check out their pop-up at the Sunset Beach Festival on Sunday, July 31.

When: Wednesday, August 3

Time: 5:30 pm

Where: Sunset Beach Park, 1204 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

How: Free or by donation — Register and donate at Eventbrite