NHL team hires first woman assistant coach in league history

There’ll be a woman standing behind an NHL bench in a coaching capacity for the first time ever next season.

Jessica Campbell has made NHL history, as the 32-year-old from Moosomin, Saskatchewan, was hired by the Seattle Kraken to be one of Dan Bylsma’s assistant coaches. It makes her the first woman to be named an assistant, associate, or head coach in NHL history.

“I had conversations with multiple coaches and different coaches,” said Bylsma in a press release announcing Campbell and Bob Woods as the team’s new assistant coaches. “That led to Bob and Jessica.”

Campbell spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with Seattle’s AHL affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, working under Bylsma. Coachella Valley has been an AHL powerhouse the past two seasons, compiling a 94-32-18 record and back-to-back appearances in the Calder Cup Final.

Campbell previously worked as an assistant coach with the Nurnberg Ice Tigers in Germany’s top pro league and was an assistant coach for the German men’s national team at the IIHF World Championship in 2022. She represented Canada internationally during her playing days, which included suiting up for the national team at the IIHF Women’s World Championship in 2015.

Already well-known among NHL players for her work as an offseason skating and skills coach, Campbell has worked with players like Luke Schenn, Mathew Barzal, and Brent Seabrook.

“Jessica and I spent the last two years coaching in Coachella Valley,” said Bylsma. “I’m confident of what she can do for our staff and bring to the players. I watched her build strong relationships with prospects such as Tye Kartye, Shane Wright and Ryker Evans. She has the ability to relate to players about their games and what they bring to a team. She’s demonstrated that over the last two seasons, not just with Tye Kartye and the others, but [veteran leaders] John Hayden and Max McCormick, among others.

“That’s why she is such an appealing candidate and why she’s joining our staff.”