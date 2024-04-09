Buying a home this spring? You can now get a BC tax credit if it's under this amount
BC’s first-time homebuyers’ program officially expanded on April 1, meaning people house-hunting in the province are now eligible for a tax exemption when purchasing homes costing $835,000 or less.
The provincial government announced the program would expand this year, moving the purchase threshold for tax exemptions from the $500,000 range to an $835,000 price point.
Qualifying first-time buyers now don’t have to pay property transfer tax on the first $500,000 of a home priced up to $835,000. Partial exemptions are available for homes costing up to $860,000.
Properties purchased for $500,000 or less by first-time buyers are completely exempt from land transfer taxes.
The province estimates the changes will help nearly 15,000 people in BC, saving them up to $8,000 when purchasing their first home.
“For many, buying a home is the largest purchase they will ever make, and property prices are making it harder. Every little bit helps,” the government said in a news release.
The change was part of a collection of new policies announced in BC’s 2024 budget.