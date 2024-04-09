Real EstateUrbanized

Buying a home this spring? You can now get a BC tax credit if it's under this amount

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Apr 9 2024, 4:19 pm
Buying a home this spring? You can now get a BC tax credit if it's under this amount
Elena_Alex_Ferns/Shutterstock

BC’s first-time homebuyers’ program officially expanded on April 1, meaning people house-hunting in the province are now eligible for a tax exemption when purchasing homes costing $835,000 or less.

The provincial government announced the program would expand this year, moving the purchase threshold for tax exemptions from the $500,000 range to an $835,000 price point.

Qualifying first-time buyers now don’t have to pay property transfer tax on the first $500,000 of a home priced up to $835,000. Partial exemptions are available for homes costing up to $860,000.

Properties purchased for $500,000 or less by first-time buyers are completely exempt from land transfer taxes.

The province estimates the changes will help nearly 15,000 people in BC, saving them up to $8,000 when purchasing their first home.

“For many, buying a home is the largest purchase they will ever make, and property prices are making it harder. Every little bit helps,” the government said in a news release.

The change was part of a collection of new policies announced in BC’s 2024 budget.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop