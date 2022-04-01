World's first female-focused sports bar opens in Portland

Sick of watching men’s sports at every single sports bar you enter? So is Jenny Nguyen, founder of The Sports Bra.

Nguyen has decided to take matters into her own hands and has created a space where you can watch your favourite ladies crush it in sport while you sit back, crushing a delicious burger and brewski.

The Sports Bra, located in Portland, Oregon, is the world’s first sports bar dedicated to celebrating iconic women in athletics. It opened today, just in time for the Final Four in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Of course, you’ll be able to catch the tournament and much more on one of the many televisions in the bar — televisions which will only be switched on for female sports.

According to their website, “if it’s on TV, we will play it! Let us take the frustration out of trying to find access to women’s sports on TV.”

The bar will also become an official viewing location to watch Christine Sinclair and the Portland Thorns, and is set to include several other female sports, such as basketball, swimming, volleyball, and softball.

“Don’t see it on or want to request a game? Ask us and we will gladly find it,” they proudly boast.

The menu and decor of the bar are also on-theme, with dishes such as Mom’s Baby Back Ribs and Triple Axel cocktails.

Looking around the bar, customers will spot artifacts such as trophies from the 2003 Mermaids youth soccer team, an inaugural jersey from Portland’s own full-contact football team the Shockwave, and even a Sabrina Ionescu basketball jersey.

The Sports Bra will be hosting its grand opening celebration on Friday, April 1, with gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and meat options.

After their celebration, they’ll continue making great food and delicious drinks in a space that supports, empowers, and promotes girls and women in sports and in the community.