Firefighters douse Science World smoke from False Creek
Vancouver firefighters were on scene at Science World Monday morning, dousing smoke coming from the exterior of the building.
Firefighters tackled the smoke using land-based firetrucks and boats in False Creek. The smoke was believed to be coming from a water line outside the iconic dome.
Firefighters on scene at science world for smoke coming from the exterior of the building at the water line. Both fire boats responding.
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) March 11, 2024
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services shared video to X of a boat spraying a jet of water underneath a walkway to get at the fire.
Fireboat 1 getting water under the walkway to access a fire.
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) March 11, 2024
There are no reports of any injuries so far.