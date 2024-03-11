News

Firefighters douse Science World smoke from False Creek

Megan Devlin
|
Mar 11 2024, 4:48 pm
@VanFireRescue/X

Vancouver firefighters were on scene at Science World Monday morning, dousing smoke coming from the exterior of the building.

Firefighters tackled the smoke using land-based firetrucks and boats in False Creek. The smoke was believed to be coming from a water line outside the iconic dome.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services shared video to X of a boat spraying a jet of water underneath a walkway to get at the fire.

There are no reports of any injuries so far.

