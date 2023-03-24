News

Fire breaks out in Vancouver retirement complex

Nikitha Martins
Mar 24 2023, 12:34 am
Google Maps/Screenshot

Dozens of the residents of a retirement complex in Vancouver have been displaced after a fire broke out.

Vancouver Fire crews responded to the second alarm fire Thursday evening at Steeves Manor near W 4th Avenue and Wallace Street.

The acting assistant fire chief Walter Pereira told Daily Hive social services are on the scene to help about 100 impacted residents — many of whom are elderly people.


Crews confirmed that there are no injuries reported so far but a few people have experienced smoke inhalation.

“All the residents are doing well, there are a bunch that are now sheltering in place … large portion of the second floor will be inhabitable at this time,” Pereira said.

The building is older but Pereira said crews did an excellent job knocking down the fire.

