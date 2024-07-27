FIFA slams Canada with major penalties for Olympic spy scandal

FIFA has dished out a severe punishment to the Canadian women’s national soccer team following their spy scandal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Canadian women’s team came under major scrutiny after they were caught spying on a New Zealand practice with a drone. Since being caught, TSN’s Rick Westhead has reported that drone tactics have been used by Canada for several years on both the men’s and women’s sides.

After taking some time to deliberate, FIFA has decided on a punishment, and it’s a harsh one. The Canadian women’s team has been deducted six points at the Olympic Games. They’ve also received a CHF fine of $200,000, while head coach Bev Priestman, as well as Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander, have been suspended from all football activities for one year.

BREAKING: Canada has been deducted 6 points in women’s soccer at the Olympics. Just now from FIFA. Fined 200,000 CHF too. Bev Priestman, Jasmine Mander and Joey Lombardi suspended from football activities for one year. CAS appeal possible. Release: https://t.co/KpYO47eqfz pic.twitter.com/OTFLEcY3DG — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) July 27, 2024

The six points will likely eliminate Canada, as they would need to defeat both France and Columbia to have a chance at moving on as the third seed. If they were able to pull that off, they would likely then be facing Spain in the quarterfinal.

This punishment, while severe, is justified in the eyes of many given how big of a scandal this is. It has put a black cloud over Canadian soccer, whether fair or not to the players competing.

Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair, who was a longtime member of the Canadian national team, released a statement yesterday saying that she was never aware of any drone footage during her lengthy tenure and encouraged fans not to blame the players for this scandal.

“It’s unfortunate that the players of our national team have had to play through condemnable actions by some of their staff as they attempt to defend our gold medal. Actions players have no control over.

“I want to be clear that having been a national team player for 23 years, we were never shown drone footage in team or individual meetings I’ve been present for. With one win already under their belts, I cannot wait to see what these players can continue to achieve in this tournament together, and I will continue to support the players along the way. I hope all Canadians will join me in doing so.”