DJ Felix Cartal is playing another free pop-up show in Vancouver tonight
BC’s very own Felix Cartal is playing another free pop-up show Friday evening at Kitsilano Beach.
This is one of several surprise shows the DJ has announced to fans on Instagram at the last minute this summer.
He first did a pop-up set at Third Beach in Vancouver’s Stanley Park last month and shared epic photos and videos of the sunset dance party.
Next Felix Cartal did the same in Victoria, and now he’s back in Vancouver.
This time he’s teaming up with Guru energy drinks to play at Kits Fest — which is a basketball tournament happening at the beach this weekend.
Felix Cartal is on at 7 pm tonight. So head over if you want some free tunes, or stay well away if you don’t want to deal with a crowd.