DJ Felix Cartal is playing another free pop-up show in Vancouver tonight

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Aug 11 2023, 11:22 pm
DJ Felix Cartal is playing another free pop-up show in Vancouver tonight
@felixcartal/Instagram

BC’s very own Felix Cartal is playing another free pop-up show Friday evening at Kitsilano Beach.

This is one of several surprise shows the DJ has announced to fans on Instagram at the last minute this summer.

He first did a pop-up set at Third Beach in Vancouver’s Stanley Park last month and shared epic photos and videos of the sunset dance party.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Felix Cartal (@felixcartal)

Next Felix Cartal did the same in Victoria, and now he’s back in Vancouver.

felix cartal free show

@felixcartal/Instagram

This time he’s teaming up with Guru energy drinks to play at Kits Fest — which is a basketball tournament happening at the beach this weekend.

Felix Cartal is on at 7 pm tonight. So head over if you want some free tunes, or stay well away if you don’t want to deal with a crowd.

 

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
