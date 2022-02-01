10 of the most anticipated book releases this month

It’s that time of the month again, when we get to share with you some of the most highly anticipated new book releases.

February brings a lineup of heartwarming romance novels, mesmerizing historical fiction, short stories inspired by the pandemic, and nostalgic non-fiction, all from a mix of debut authors and award-winning writers.

With our readers in mind, these are the top 10 books we recommend this month.

Headlining this month is The Arc, by debut author Tory Henwood Hoen. Protagonist, thirty-five-year-old Ursula Byrne keeps readers turning the pages in this sensational contemporary romance novel.

Ursula joins an ultra modern matchmaking service and is pared with lawyer Rafael Banks. The two are perfect for each other… Almost too perfect. Expect to fall in love with the characters while laughing out loud at the all too realistic, yet hilarious, jabs at startup culture. You’ll reach the end and want to start all over again. Lovers of Rebecca Serle, Sally Rooney, and Taylor Jenkins Reid, this one was written for you.

Full time author Anna Pitoniak grew up in Whistler and now lives in New York City. The writer of Necessary People and The Futures, her latest novel, and perhaps her best yet, is a propelling Cold War spy thriller crossed with the fictional biography of First Lady Lara Cane.

When a White House correspondent named Sophie Morse quits her job, she gets an unexpected request from Lara asking her to write her biography, and to finally fill in the gaps of her history, including her father’s work as an undercover KGB officer in Paris. The two develop an unlikely bond, and Sophie finds herself caught up in something that could have explosive ramifications. Our American Friend is a fast-paced page turning thriller that will have readers invested from the very first page.

Canadian author Jennifer Fawcett’s debut novel, Beneath the Stairs, is a suspenseful pulse raising story about a haunted place deep in the woods called Octagon House.

One night long ago, Clare and her best friend Abby ventured into the house, but only Clare made it out. Twenty years later, Clare returns to uncover what happened to Abby. Rumour has it, Abby attempted suicide at Octagon House and now lives there in a coma. Check the locks and sleep with the lights on because Fawcett’s spine-chilling debut will haunt you in more ways than one.

Stephanie Wrobel’s outstanding second novel, This Might Hurt, is about two sisters named Natalie and Kit who haven’t spoken for six months. It started when Kit discovered Wisewood, a self-help group where guests commit to a six-month, off-the-grid stay on a private island off the coast of Maine to become their “Maximized Selves.”

When Natalie receives an intimidating email threatening to reveal the secret she’s been keeping from Kit, she panics and travels to Wisewood to come clean to her sister and bring Kit home. But Wisewood won’t let either of them go without a fight.

From the New York Times bestselling author of But What if We’re Wrong, Chuck Klosterman’s latest book is fantastically researched, wonderfully written, and very funny. The book is essentially a compelling look back on the nineties, and includes reflections on politics, food, movies, music, and sports, as well as a host of other topics.

Library Journal, who gave the book a starred review, said it was “a fascinating exploration of Generation X from the perspective of those who lived it and witnessed it. Readers will be raiding closets for mom jeans and drawers for scrunchies after reading this nostalgia-inducing book.”

Another Canadian author making our list this month is Toronto-based Elle Kennedy. She’s a New York Times and internationally best-selling author and her books have been translated into more than 20 languages.

The latest, Good Girl Complex, is about 20-year-old people pleaser Mackenzie “Mac” Cabot. At her parents’ insistence, she moves to the beachside town of Avalon Bay for college, where she meets local bad boy Cooper Hartley. Despite their extreme differences, the two start to fall for each other. Kennedy delivers college romance at its finest in this uplifting novel.

So what did happen to the famous Agatha Christie when she went missing for 11 days in 1926 between the dates of December 3rd and 14th? Nina de Gramont’s tremendously written novel brings us back to those days, and is a fictional reimagining of the tale, with the addition of a scandalous murder mystery worthy of the dame herself.

Weaving together fact and fiction, and told from the perspective of Agatha’s first husband’s mistress, Nan O’Dea. Although O’Dea is not a real person, she is based on one. The Christie Affair is an unforgettable story that will whisk readers back in time and leave them wanting more.

Dublin born Roddy Doyle has been captivating the hearts of readers for more than thirty years. An accomplished and bestselling novelist, his latest book, Life Without Children, is a collection of ten short stories inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Told with his signature warmth, the Booker Prize-winner addresses life under lockdown in Ireland, and how it changes us alone. The deeply moving stories include an exhausted nurse who struggles to let go, having lost a patient in isolation, and a middle-aged son who is prohibited from attending his mother’s funeral. Doyle’s stories will resonate with many of us who have had to navigate a new way of living as the pandemic continues to evolve.

Finlay Donovan is back for more! The first novel in the series, Finlay Donovan is Killing It, was a TikTok sensation, so no doubt readers will be thrilled to get their hands on this one. In Cosimano’s hilarious follow-up, Finlay is, yet again, struggling to finish her novel and keep her head above water as a single mother of two.

She finds out someone out there wants her ex-husband dead, and that her live-in nanny and confidant, Vero, is keeping secrets from her. Not only that, but Detective Nick seems determined to get back into her life again. With her next book deadline looming and an ex-husband to keep alive, can Finlay keep it together?

A highly anticipated and suspenseful locked room mystery novel from Lucy Foley, the New York Times bestselling author of The Guest List. Set in an apartment building in Paris, Foley’s latest novel centres on a main character from England named Jess. She’s broke and alone, and in need of a fresh start. Jess asks her half-brother Ben if she can come crash at his place in Paris, only to turn up and find out he’s not there.

The longer Jess stays, the more she starts to uncover about Ben, and everyone around her. Who are they? What are they not telling her? Expect multiple points of view and plenty of twists and turns. Once you start this one, you won’t be able to put it down.