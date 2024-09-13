Love a bargain? Then you’re in luck! The Fashion Project is hosting the largest ever Essential by Fear of God warehouse sale from Friday, September 20, Sunday, September 22, right here in Vancouver at the Pan Pacific Hotel — and the deals are out of this world.

Luxury for less

Known for its simplistic design and impeccable quality, American luxury brand Fear of God rose to prominence after being worn by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Michael B. Jordan, Beyonce, and a whole host of other A-listers.

The Essentials line features thousands of items that traditionally range from $40 to several hundred dollars, but thanks to this warehouse sale, you won’t need to break the bank to dress to the nines.

Over ten thousand square feet of retail space will feature over 40,000 Fear of God products, with discounts starting at 60%. Yes, starting.

Men, women, and children can elevate their wardrobe for a fraction of the regular price, with many luxury items going for under $100. We’re talking hoodies, tracksuits, T-shirts, joggers, puffer jackets, and so much more.

Beat the rush

But this is more than just a way to shop, it’s an experience. You can expect onsite photobooths, VR games, and special performances by DJ Pri, DJ Furshad, and DJ Marvel. Virgin Radio will also be live on location on Friday with Nira and DJ Flipout.

Oh, and did we mention entry is free? You’ll just need to reserve a spot online, since the event is projected to be extremely popular.

If you want to guarantee a shot at the best finds, you can purchase a VIP Skip the Line ticket starting at $25. Best of all, the cost of that ticket will go toward your purchase. (So it’s basically free – that’s how that math works, right?!)

When: September 20 to 22

Time:

Friday: VIP 10 am to 3 pm/General Public 3 pm to 8 pm

Saturday: 10 am to 8 pm

Sunday: 10 am to 6 pm on

Where: 3rd Floor, Pan Pacific Hotel — 99 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Free for General Public, $25 for VIP Access