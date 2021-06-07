16 gift ideas for every kind of dad this Father's Day

Shopping for dad can feel like an impossible task — especially when it comes to Father’s Day!

From the coffee connoisseur to the BBQ king and everything in between, we’ve got gifts for every kind of dad right here.

Echo Show 10

The ultimate smart home companion: meet Amazon’s Echo Show 10 ($329.99) with Alexa. Dad can watch his favourite shows, follow recipes, put favourite memories on display, and even use it as a security camera when the family isn’t around. A complete all-in-one.

Sneakers by Allbirds

Every dad needs a cool and casual pair of sneakers — and we’re loving this pair from eco-friendly shoe company Allbirds. The brand recently dropped their ‘wear with anything’ Tree Piper model ($135), made out of a breathable eucalyptus tree fiber. Available in white, gray and navy.

Oxford & Kin Sunglasses

Summer has more or less arrived. If dad is in need some shades (or, let’s face it, some updated shades), Vancouver based Oxford & Kin has plenty of styles under $200. The Hudson glasses are perfect for a throwback vibe, while the wire Nelsons are a tried and true classic (both $175). Found by optometrist Harbir Sian, the brand also has a social mission: for every pair of glasses sold, the company ensures someone in a developing country gets an eye exam and glasses via charity Optometry Giving Sight.

Mejuri Jewelry

Get dad a forever gift by go-to contemporary jeweler Mejuri. Touted as the “new luxury,” the brand offers fine, every day pieces sans the markup. Their chic mens line offers an array of options for every kind of dude, including simple 14K gold chains ($650 – $785), tiger’s eye pendants ($180) and beaded necklaces ($155) and signet rings ($155 – $725). We also like the curb ($235) and cable chain bracelets ($120).

Herschel x Watson Gloves For the handy dad. Vancouver-based brands Herschel and Watson Gloves teamed up to make a yellow leather pair true to both of their DNA. The hand-crafted Shop Gloves ($64.99) are perfect for the guy who does the handy work, gardening and more. Available online only.

Anything from Apple Every dad will appreciate a gift from this tech mecca — and not everything has to break the bank. Apple recently introduced the practical AirTag ($39 for one, $129 for four), which is a game changer for anyone prone to losing things: the AirTags attach to anything from keys to a bag, keeping track of the item digitally. For the fashionable dad, there’s even an Hermès option, starting at $349. Another go-to is the Apple Watch, available in the SE style (from $369) and the new Series 6 model ($529). The ultimate accessory for a dad on-the-go, the watch helps users keep track of everything from their calendar and messages. Fitness obsessed pops will love the Apple Fitness+ app that offers workouts, mindful cool downs and more.

Theragun

Theraguns have been hailed a miracle device for workout recovery, but it does so much more including supporting with pain management, increasing blood flow, and helping to get a better sleep. The deep muscle massager is like an at-hometherapist — only much more affordable. Various models are available at different price points, including the pro for for $799, the elite for $549 and the budget-friendly mini at $249. Available via the Theragun website or Indigo.

Wine Cellaring App InVintory

Toronto-based wine cellaring app InVintory helps collectors not just keep track of their wines, but find their next great bottle with the Prestige subscription ($9.99/mo). Users can easily scan and add bottles, customize tags to organize their collections, and even create a 3D replica of their wine cellar collection on the interactive app, which was created by father-son duo Jeff and John Daiter.

A baseball hat

The man, the myth, the legend…a.k.a., dad. Pops will be on-trend in The Dad Hat ($39.95) from hip online grocer Legends Haul, which sells out every year. IYKYK.

Vancouver-based WIRTH has also been getting plenty of buzz for their caps ($55). Named for the late Jacob Wirth who died by suicide in 2014, his friend Ben Miller began making the hats in honour of Jacob’s legacy and dream of creating a hat company. Mental health awareness is at the core of this incredible company: not only does Wirth aim to reduce stigma, they also provide financial assistance to those who are unable to afford counselling.

If you haven’t heard, all things ’90s inspired are here to stay. For some nostalgia, Canadian label Alfred Sung recently launched a new crest collection complete with hats ($50). Depending on dad’s age, he’ll enjoy the subtle nod to the hey day of the Club Monaco sweatshirt.

The Weekender by Away

Weekend trips are soon to be a thing again, depending on your province. Dad will be traveling light and in-style for his next getaway with The Weekender ($285) by popular luggage company Away. Designed for up to a week on the road, this versatile canvas bag is perfectly designed with a shoe compartment, 15″ laptop sleeve and plenty of zippered compartments. Choose from beige, olive green and black, as well as a monogram option ($55).

Anything to do with coffee

Get rid of dad’s instant coffee and surprise him with the ultimate at-home accessory: the Nespresso Vertuo Next ($199.00). Offering five different cup sizes, espressos and long pour, he’ll feel like he’s in Italy every morning. The device also features integrated bluetooth and wifi. The company also dropped the Barista Over Ice range just in time for summer, including the lightly roasted Ice Leggero and the dark roasted (and more intense) Ice Forte.

For the coffee connoisseur, you can’t go wrong with a classic Chemex ($54.95), available at Crate & Barrel. The glass-and-wood item produces pure drip coffee with less bitterness, but dad will have to be patient with this slow brew method. Use it in conjunction with the beautifully designed Stagg EKG pour-over kettle by Fellow ($210), available at Indigo.

Skincare and grooming by Kiehl’s

Upgrade dad’s drugstore routine with skin and grooming go-to Kiehl’s. The brand offers an extensive men’s collection, including the Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash ($30) and Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment ($50), which includes vitamin C to look keep skin looking bright and refreshed. The Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream White Eagle ($24) and Grooming Solutions Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil ($35) are also go-to’s in the grooming category.

BBQ essentials by Barebones

For the king of the grill. Available at Montreal’s black-owned sustainable home goods store GOODEE, you can’t go wrong with BBQ essentials by Barebones. The outdoor living company produces sustained crafted tools, staying true to their social mission of partnering with non-profit organizations. The stainless steel and walnut-coloured wood cowboy grill tongs ($25), grill carving fork ($20), and spatula ($28) not only work great, they look good, too. The company also makes heritage inspired grills and gardening tools.

The Marmont Wallet by Gucci

The “splurge” item on our list — but a classic dad will have for many years to come. We love Gucci’s gorgeous black leather Marmont Wallet ($455). Available in a tumbled leather with gold hardware or smooth with silver, the simple bi-hold design design holds the essential cards, cash and ID. You can even add your dad’s initials for a personal touch — and you can bet this one comes beautifully boxed for the ultimate unwrap.

Yeti Rambler Mug

Another essential for the on-the-go dad. Yeti isn’t just for camping — this stainless steel, double-walled Rambler 10 Mug ($34.99) from MEC will keep that morning coffee toasty. The crystal lid will avoid spillage in the car, and it’s also dishwasher safe. Comes in an array of colours.

Beer Subscription by Canada Craft Club

For the beer lover, you can’t go wrong with this one from Canada Craft Club. The company sources rare beers from Canada and beyond, offering various monthly subscriptions including a special Father’s Day gift pack which starts at $59.99 for one month or $170 for three months. Each box comes with a minimum of six unique beers.