Highway 99 southbound closed after fatal crash in Richmond

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond are empty. (DriveBC)

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 through Richmond are closed after a deadly collision Tuesday morning.

Police say one driver is dead after a commercial vehicle and a flatbed truck collided with one another near Blundell Road and Steveston Highway just before 9 am.

“BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation which is in the early stages. At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” Const. Mike Moore said in a news release.

There’s no estimated time of re-opening for the major highway, and drivers are advised to check DriveBC for updates.