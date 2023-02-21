News

Highway 99 southbound closed after fatal crash in Richmond

Megan Devlin
Feb 21 2023, 6:38 pm
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond are empty. (DriveBC)

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 through Richmond are closed after a deadly collision Tuesday morning.

Police say one driver is dead after a commercial vehicle and a flatbed truck collided with one another near Blundell Road and Steveston Highway just before 9 am.

“BC Highway Patrol has assumed conduct of the investigation which is in the early stages. At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” Const. Mike Moore said in a news release.

There’s no estimated time of re-opening for the major highway, and drivers are advised to check DriveBC for updates.

