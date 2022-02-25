3 fast-food chains in Canada with hype-worthy announcements

There have been a few exciting announcements coming from several fast-food chains in Canada, from new desserts to spicy hot chicken.

It’s always exciting to see and taste what our favourite chains have come up with for us to try.

Tim Hortons, KFC, and Wendy’s have all shared some pretty hyped announcements this month, and though a few are still in the works, there’s no doubt that people are excited.

Need a refresher? Here are three delicious food items coming to our favourite fast-food chains in Canada:

Picture freshly cracked Canadian eggs, savoury Applewood-smoked bacon, and warm biscuits every morning. That’s just some of what customers can expect once Wendy’s Canada drops its newest menu items for morning birds.

Though this one is already out, KFC’s newest sandwich, the Kentucky Scorcher is its spiciest creation to date. It’s made from 100% Canadian chicken breast that’s been doused in KFC’s signature Scorcher sauce, spicy mayo, and crunchy pickles on a toasted bun. It’s so hot that the chain will be offering FREE milk with every purchase of the sandwich, while supplies last.

Coming to a grocery store near you! Tim Hortons has launched a line of ice cream flavours including Salted Caramel Iced Capp, Double Chocolate Donut, Birthday Cake Timbits, Apple Fritter, and Fruit Explosion.