Fantuan launches English language version of food delivery app

A popular Canadian-founded food delivery service that specializes in Asian food has recently launched an English language version of its app.

Fantuan has been available to Chinese-speaking users since 2014, but this year is the first that English-speaking users can easily place orders on it.

“Fantuan is proudly celebrating our seventh birthday this month,” co-founder Yaofei Feng said in a news release Monday. “To mark the special occasion, we have launched our brand-new English app, and we are also offering some incredible deals on our app that foodies of all stripes will love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fantuan Delivery (@fantuanofficial)

The company now supports English language ordering in Ontario and BC. It operates in 40 cities around North America including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Fantuan was founded in Burnaby, BC, and has grown into the largest Asian food delivery platform on the continent. It now has more than 500 permanent employees and 8,700 drivers.

The company hopes its launch of an English app can “build more bridges between cultures and people in North America.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Fantuan for further comment, and this story will be updated accordingly.