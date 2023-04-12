Fanta's bold new flavour is here just in time for spring

Spring is here and that summer sun is just on the horizon! There’s nothing better on a long, hot day than sipping a cool, refreshing drink. If you’re anything like us, the change in the weather tends to bring out a seasonal craving for something sweet and fruity.

The good news is that pop lovers are in for a treat this year, as the all-new Fanta Orange has arrived in Canada to quench our thirst.

The bold flavour is a new and improved version of the classic flavour we all know and love, boasting a truly irresistible orange taste. With its fresh, fruity flavour and oh-so-sweet aroma, the updated beverage promises to tingle the tastebuds and awaken the senses like never before.

Fanta Orange has been a Canadian favourite since its introduction in 1940 (fun fact, it’s Coca-Cola’s second-oldest brand), and it’s not hard to see why. There’s just something about the bright and bubbly beverage that conjures up feelings of light-hearted fun.

With the launch of its new flavour, Fanta wants to bring more of that lighthearted fun feeling into the lives of people all over the country. So, not only can consumers sit back and enjoy the exciting new flavour — they can also play Fanta’s brand-new interactive mobile game while doing so.

Fanta Digital Ride n Sip simulates the unique Fanta Orange flavour experience, and there are some exciting rewards to be earned along the way. Players use their smartphone’s motion sensors to control a glass of Fanta as it travels along a rollercoaster track and try their best not to spill a drop. When the ride ends, players simply tilt their phones to ‘sip’ their Fanta and unlock a special prize.

What’s more, some pretty unique artwork and experiences are set to pop up in select Canadian and US cities. Scented murals — yes, scented — will be on display in Toronto, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, tantalizing Fanta fans with the bold, bright aroma of Fanta Orange.

For people in Toronto, head over to Queen St. W. and Ryerson Ave. (near Bathurst) starting April 10, 2023, to see it for yourself!

Feeling thirsty? The all-new Fanta Orange is now available at most Canadian stores, so head down to your local retailer and have your own taste test. If you want that hit of summer a bit early, you can also play Fanta’s Digital Ride n Sip to unlock your special prize.