"Fire everyone": Fans upset at new Canada Soccer jersey designs

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
Mar 18 2024, 6:36 pm
@nikefootball/X

The folks at Canada Soccer were excited to unveil a pair of new Nike kits on Monday. Unfortunately, sports fans across the country were not as enthused.

Both the red home and white away kits feature an alternative design that will be worn by the Canadian men’s and women’s national teams this year. The new look has subtle nods to Canada’s soccer heritage, including a classic Canada wordmark inside the collar.

With that said, many have taken to social media to voice their displeasure with the blandness of the uniforms.

Some wonder how the designs made it past the approval stage at all.

Other X users called the kits a downgrade from the nation’s former plain white look. Ouch.

Another struggled to find any positives with the design, saying they preferred last year’s Women’s National Team kits.

“Fire everyone involved in the decision to release these,” one user chimed in.

The choice to include 13 pinstripes on the white kit (one for each province and territory) has not gone over well, either.

As a result, jersey sales could suffer.

Despite the poor reception, the new kits will hit the field next week when Canada’s Men’s National Team takes on Trinidad & Tobago in a CONCACAF Nations League in a March 23 play-in match, vying for a spot in the 2024 Copa América.

The Women’s National Team will wear their new threads during the SheBelieves Cup matches in the United States on April 6 and 9.

Here’s hoping some success on the pitch can turn the attention away from the uniforms.

