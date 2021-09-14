NewsCanadaMovies & TV

Fans and friends pay tribute to late Canadian comic Norm Macdonald

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Sep 14 2021, 1:26 pm
Norm Macdonald/Facebook

Since his death earlier this morning, Norm Macdonald’s fans, friends, and former colleagues have flocked to social media to pay their respects.

The Canadian comic passed away at the age of 61 after a private battle with cancer.

He was known for his time on Saturday Night Live, his stand-up comedy, and his frequent appearances on late-night talk shows.

Among the celebrities who paid tribute to Macdonald are fellow comedians Steve Martin, Patton Oswalt, Seth Rogen, Jim Carrey, and Conan O’Brien.

Macdonald’s appearances on Conan O’Brien’s show were iconic, and the host was a huge fan of the comedian’s work.

Macdonald’s management group revealed to the media that he had battled cancer privately for nearly a decade.

Macdonald left an indelible mark on the comedy world, with a unique comedic flair that was never replicated.

His deadpan style was a hallmark of his work, and he was never scared of crossing the line.

Macdonald was born in Quebec, Canada, and is survived by his son, Dylan.

