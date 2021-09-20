Fans allowed to attend Canucks training camp in Abbotsford this week

For the first time since the pandemic, Vancouver Canucks players will take to the ice with fans in the stands.

They won’t have to wait until preseason games begin next week either. The Canucks announced this morning that access to on-ice training camp sessions in Abbotsford on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be open to the public.

Tickets are on sale now for just $5.50, with proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund. Funds raised will remain in the Fraser Valley to support local children’s charities and causes, the team announced.

Arena capacity will be limited to 50%, in accordance with public health orders. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the stadium, and mask-wearing is required inside.

On-ice sessions begin at 9 am on Thursday and Friday, and at 10 am on Saturday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to start times each day.

The Canucks begin preseason play on Sunday, in their first-ever meeting against the Seattle Kraken in Spokane, Washington. Vancouver’s first home game will be held on Monday, September 27 against the Calgary Flames at the Abbotsford Centre — the home of their new AHL team debuting this season.