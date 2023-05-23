Exploitation and trafficking can have devastating effects on children and youth. Being a victim upends lives, and it’s important to arm yourself with the right information to best support youth through prevention and early intervention.

Run by Family Services Vancouver, Un/Interrupted: Working with Exploited Youth is a webinar designed to give you insights and tools that can go on to support victims of exploitation and human trafficking.

Taking place Tuesday, May 30, from 12 pm until 1 pm, this webinar will have two presentations: “Identify Don’t Define: How to Spot Exploitation and Let Youth Define Their Experiences,” presented by Victim Support Worker Brenda Lochhead, and “Un/Interrupted Service: How to Work with Youth Who Have Experienced Trauma,” presented by Trauma and Family Counsellor Katrina Grabner.

Each presentation will help illuminate some of the signs that a young person may be in need of help, how trauma may show up in interactions with youth, and how you can offer support and follow through on creating a sense of safety for the young people in your life.

With over 400 staff and volunteers, Family Services Vancouver has become a national leader in providing support for victims and survivors of exploitation and human trafficking.

Learning how to spot and support young people experiencing harm can help them regain control of their lives so they can live them uninterrupted.

Attending the webinar is free or by donation to Family Service Vancouver. To register for Un/Interrupted: Working with Exploited Youth, visit their website.

When: Tuesday, May 30

Where: Online via Zoom

Time: 12 pm – 1 pm

