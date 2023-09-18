6 fall favourites to try at your local BCLIQUOR now

Fall is right around the corner, and while we’re sad to wave goodbye to the summer sun, we’re looking forward to those long cozy evenings.

As the air turns crisper and things start to get a little chilly, it’s the perfect time to sink into the sofa’s embrace or relax by the crackling flames with a glass of something rich and inviting. We’re talking red wines that echo the season carrying notes of spice and berries, or smooth spirits with flavours that mirror autumn’s coziness.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite perfect-for-fall beverages available at BCLIQUOR now.

This gorgeous velvety red wine from Australia is bursting with the fruit-driven aromas of ripe blackcurrants and dark cherries, enhanced with subtle hints of oak. It offers a medium-bodied palate with an upfront flavour of red berry fruits and subtle notes of vanillin oak — all of which follow through to a soft, generous finish.

Trivento Tribu Malbec from Argentina is always a treat with the pleasant flavours of grape, plum, and blueberries. Ideal for sipping, it goes with a vast array of foods, including barbecue, roasts of beef and ham, pizza, and burgers.

This delicious BC red wine combines the aromas of rich dark fruits, chocolate, vanilla, and just a hint of spice. These delightful aromas carry onto the palate, with each sip offering a balanced acidity and long finish. Try this unique vino with meats like sticky BBQ ribs, pulled pork, and smoked brisket — or enjoy it alongside a variety of cheeses.

This beautiful Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand offers up aromas of pink grapefruit, lime zest, and tropical fruits. It’s got a crisp and vibrant palate with generous citrus notes that blend notes of white peach, guava, and passion fruit.

A full and creamy example of Speyside Malt, this scotch blends grassy notes with delicate fruit notes of sweet orange and red apple. The perfect spirit to pour over ice, it tapers off to a smooth and deliciously sweet finish. This scotch was the 2022 winner of the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

One of the most awarded gins in the world, Tanqueray London Dry Gin is always a favourite. It’s got hints of juniper berry in the foreground, accompanied by citrus and coriander. On the palate, it offers a hint of sweetness and a reserved, elegant delivery of flavours. This spirit is best enjoyed with tonic water and a wedge of lime.

To learn more about these products, or discover even more perfect-for-fall wines, spirits, and beers, visit your nearest BCLIQUOR now, or click here. As always, enjoy responsibly!