The growing world of gaming collectables, explored

Any die-hard gamer is more than likely familiar with Halo, the immersive, first-person shooter and strategy sci-fi game originally released in 2001.

Halo: Combat Evolved was the first iteration in the franchise and one that would launch an entire world of gameplay and complex themes that led to Halo’s cult following and years of subsequent releases.

While the plot of the game is more complex than can be summarized here — just think of intergalactic war, colonization, and power struggles and you have a general idea — its influence and reach has far surpassed that of other games that came out during the same era.

To put it simply, Halo is a big deal, and part of the reason behind its cult-like status is likely the rich, expansive world that surrounds it. “Halo is one of the most successful and recognizable action video game franchises in the world. With the release of Halo Infinite and the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved, we challenged ourselves to develop two parallel action figure lines that would equally compel kids and collectors,” says, Greg Mitchell, vice president of brand, action, and collectibles at Jazwares — the manufacturer of the Halo action figure brand.

From the Halo world that first existed as a novel, then expanded to live on the Xbox platform, as live-action productions, comics, books, animated series, and — perhaps most impactful — collectables.

Collectables appeal to gamers of all ages, depending on the format and kind of merchandise. They can range from small figurines to plush toys, life-like action figures to keychains, and while some are more coveted than others, they all inspire the potential to move the world of the game off the screen and into real life.

These items can be collected purely for the sake of collecting, to help players envision the gameplay in new ways, or serve as a reminder of favourite characters and plots. Collectables can serve a creative purpose as much as an aesthetic one — they can also just be for fun for both kids and adults alike.

It makes sense that the rich world of Halo has led to a huge range of collectables and merchandise over the years. “After 20 years of best-selling Halo titles and several action figure lines, we knew what we had to do: capture the depth, breadth, scale, and authenticity that Halo fans crave. “We were challenged by 343 Industries to do it at two different sizes and price points and committed to making both the World Of Halo and Spartan Collection series essential for every fan and collector,” says Mitchell.

“Halo appeals to two decades worth of gamers, fans, and collectors. As gaming became more sophisticated and globally scaled, so too did action figure collecting.”

With the release of Halo Infinite, there’s a renewed interest in collecting figures from the franchise. Players can build their own universe with “World of Halo” figurines or add to their collection with the new, highly detailed UNSC Spartan figurines.

The figure lines allow you to build up your ranks as you fight against deadly aliens like the Brutes and Elites who wish to conquer the galaxy. Every figure is fully articulated, comes with a weapon accessory, and is authentically detailed and scaled to appear as it does in the Halo Infinite video game. Additionally, each figure comes with a terrain stand, so as your collection grows, you can build bigger, more expansive, action-packed scenes.

The prestige and mystique of the UNSC’s most larger-than-life heroes has been brought to life like never before with the 6.5″ Spartan Collection. Each figure comes with high-quality details, full articulation for posing, interchangeable hands, accessories for customizing play and display, and at least one game-accurate weapon.

“With a tighter focus on the greatest Spartans in Halo history, we’ve been able to immortalize heroes in multiple Halo games right away,” Mitchell tells us. “We’ve also set this series up as the foundation on which to capitalize on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode, with an emphasis on new, exciting, and unexpected Spartan armours and colorways that will be seen in the game.”

From battling enemy forces to completing mission objectives, the customization options for play are endless.

The four-inch “World of Halo” Jackal Sniper with Weapon is another new figure pack gamers can add to their collection — along with the Spartan Noble Six.

Whether players want to reenact a battle with the Banished with a variety of collectable figurines or engage in role-play with the Halo Energy Sword, there are endless ways to engage with and enjoy all the toys in the growing lineup.

If you’re a long-time Halo fan who has been devoted to the sci-fi franchise since the beginning or are a more recent convert, the game and its growing world of collectables let players reimagine this world in their own, creative way.

