Considering a graduate degree to advance your career? The world is changing, and future business leaders need to be ready. That’s why UBC Sauder is placing more emphasis on responsible leadership with its new MBA Climate Career Track.

As part of UBC Sauder’s world-class MBA program, students have previously had the choice of five career tracks — Technology and Analytics Leadership, Finance, Product and Service Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and a custom track. However, this year, the school added a sixth track to the program, the Climate Track.

This track is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills to make a positive impact on the business landscape of the future with climate-focused courses and future-minded career development opportunities.

UBC Sauder students have the chance to gain real-world experience through climate and sustainability-focused internships, equipping them with the competitive edge they need to take on the business world and make a lasting impact.

The school is on a mission to create responsible business leaders who uphold ethical and effective business practices through its innovative programs. It also offers full-time Master’s degrees such as Master of Business Analytics and Master of Management. Additionally, UBC Sauder offers a Professional MBA, designed for experienced professionals who can study part-time while working full-time.

All Master’s degrees combine theory with practical application and are taught on UBC’s vibrant Vancouver campus. They also provide global opportunities, internships, and exchange programs.

Want to know more about UBC Sauder’s Master’s programs, along with everything else the university has to offer? UBC Sauder is offering a glimpse into life as a graduate student with its upcoming Experience Life at UBC Sauder at its Vancouver campus on Saturday, September 16.

Guests will have the valuable opportunity to truly immerse themselves in student life as they attend a sample lecture and take part in hands-on sessions with UBC Sauder’s award-winning faculty members.

Information sessions will take place throughout the event where guests can learn about the career opportunities available to UBC Sauder graduates (spoiler alert: there are a lot), and discover what alumni have been able to achieve with their Master’s degrees. There will also be opportunities to speak with current students so visitors can gain even more insight into life at UBC Sauder.

In addition, guided tours will be offered for those who want to explore the beautiful campus and get a feel for the overall atmosphere, while UBC Sauder’s recruitment team will be on hand to offer advice or answer any questions about its new Climate Career Track, its wide range of programs, and the application process.

Find out more about UBC Sauder’s graduate business programs by registering for the event here.

When: Saturday, September 16

Where: UBC Vancouver Campus — 2053 Main Mall, Vancouver

Time: 9 am to 2 pm