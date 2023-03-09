Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested on drive-by shooting charges

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp is currently in custody in Washington state.

Kemp, 53, was arrested Wednesday and booked into Pierce County Jail in Tacoma for felony charges related to a drive-by shooting.

“Online records for Pierce County show that Kemp, 53, was booked on a felony drive-by-shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. local time, about four hours after the incident,” as per ESPN. “A gun was recovered, and an investigation is ongoing.”

The incident occurred outside of the Tacoma Mall. No injuries were reported.

“Sources close to Kemp say the shooting was in self-defense,” reported FOX 13. “Sources close to Kemp told FOX 13’s David Rose that he had property stolen from his car on Tuesday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma on Wednesday and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense.”

“The charge shown is the charge on which the inmate is currently being held, not necessarily the charge under which he or she was originally booked,” Pierce County Corrections booking states about Kemp’s file, which references a “drive-by shooting.”

Shawn Kemp played 14 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Seattle SuperSonics. During his career, he was selected to six All-Star games. He last played in the 2002-03 season as a member of the Orlando Magic.