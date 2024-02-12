Ex-Canucks forward MacEwen available for free on waivers

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen has been waived by the Ottawa Senators.

The 6-foot-4 forward has played 22 games this season and has one goal and two assists. He’d already been waived once earlier this year and is now going through the process again.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year contract with the Senators last offseason that pays him the league minimum of $775,000 per season.

MacEwen played for the Canucks during his first three seasons in the NHL. He finished his time with the franchise with six goals and three assists for nine points in 55 games.

The Prince Edward Island native was known for his physical play and willingness to drop the gloves. He has 291 career penalty minutes in 201 games.

Friday night fisticuffs! 🥊 Zack MacEwen and Zach Sanford drop the mitts.#NHLonSN pic.twitter.com/OIy5TP38Wd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 15, 2020

He was eventually lost on waivers to the Philadelphia Flyers. Many Canucks fans were not happy to see the fan-favourite leave.

The power forward did manage to carve out a regular role on the Flyers. He’s played 121 of his 208 career NHL games to date with the team, bringing a physical presence to the fourth line.

In those 121 games, he scored 18 points and had 164 penalty minutes.

MacEwen was dealt at last year’s trade deadline to the Los Angeles Kings. He finished the season in California before joining the Senators in free agency on his current contract.

While the Canucks could make a claim and attempt a reunion, the odds are low. The team has a deep forward group, and MacEwen doesn’t offer much more than a physical presence.

There would be 13 or 14 forwards ahead of the 27-year-old who are much more skilled, making it difficult for MacEwen to get into the lineup. However, there would surely be a section of fans eager to see the team make the move and bring back the popular player.