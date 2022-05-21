SportsHockeyCanucks

Ex-Canuck Tyler Motte has become a Rangers fan favourite

Adam Laskaris
|
May 21 2022, 6:51 pm
Ex-Canuck Tyler Motte has become a Rangers fan favourite
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Every team in the NHL could use a player like New York Rangers forward Tyler Motte.

Sure, he’s never been anywhere close to the best offensive talent in the league, with a career high of just 16 points with the Vancouver Canucks in 2018-19.

But he’s been able to grind out an NHL career through his gritty, physical play style while also mostly staying out of the penalty box.

An unrestricted free agent this summer, Motte was traded to the Rangers from Vancouver moments ahead of this year’s deadline. He’s gotten his chance to play with a contender, with the Rangers’ 110-point season ending up as the NHL’s seventh-best record.

And it appears that he’s been accepted by the Blueshirts’ fandom with open arms. During the Rangers’ 2-0 loss last night to the Carolina Hurricanes, New York fans were quick to spread their praise to Motte:

But more than a few Rangers fans came to the same conclusion: you probably won’t win many playoff games with Tyler Motte as your best player.

He hasn’t picked up a point in any of the four playoff games he’s suited up for with the Rangers, as they currently sit down 0-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Motte made $1.225 million this past season in New York and Vancouver, and is set to hit the free agent market again this summer. Who knows, maybe a Canucks reunion is in the cards? For now, it’s all eyes on tomorrow afternoon’s Game 3, as the series shifts to Madison Square Garden for a 12:30 PT/ 3:30 ET start.

