Evo cuts time you can reserve a car by 10 minutes

Have you ever needed an Evo but it’s been booked up? Well, this shouldn’t be an issue anymore according to Evo.

The popular car share company recently announced that they have cut the amount of time you can reserve your car in advance by 33%.

Evo’s aim with the reduced reservation time is that more cars will be available for drivers when they need them.

You could previously book an Evo up to 30 minutes before your journey, but can now only book a car up to 20 minutes in advance.

Don’t worry though, you can still cancel your Evo free of charge if your plans do change.

The new time will start being piloted on July 11.

Here’s to always having an Evo around when you need one.