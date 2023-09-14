Everyone's saying the same thing about Blue Jays after latest blowout loss

When the Toronto Blue Jays started the 2023 season, it was supposed to be something a little bit different.

Sure, Toronto was coming off a crushing two-game series loss in the 2022 Wild Card series against the Seattle Mariners, but the 2023 season provided some semblance of hope that the team would be among baseball’s best.

Preseason predictions league-wide pegged them as one of the top World Series contenders, and the additions of Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho’s strong defensive prowess were supposed to supplement a team led by last year’s All-Star contingent of Alek Manoah, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, and Alejandro Kirk.

Anyone who’s paid attention to the team has obviously realized that hasn’t been the case, with Manoah, Guerrero Jr., and Kirk sitting 48th (last), 17th, and 16th on the team’s Wins Above Replacement rankings, respectively.

Toronto’s playoff odds have once again fallen under 50% as per FanGraphs, with three straight losses to the Texas Rangers feeling like the death blow on a once-promising Blue Jays season.

There are still 16 games left in the year for Toronto to make amends and qualify for the playoffs, but it’s coming down to the wire in a way Toronto fans are all too used to.

If the season has felt like it’s been two steps forward, one step back all year long, Wednesday’s loss might as well have been a direct flight. Toronto fell 10-0 to the Rangers at the Rogers Centre, a result that pushed them one game out of the final Wild Card spot, without the tiebreakers over Texas or Seattle. The team was booed throughout the game, a sign that fans have been pretty restless over the team’s recent three-game slide.

More than anything though, there’s one singular sentiment that seems to ringing through Jays fans’ heads: this might be the most disappointing team they’ve ever watched. Sure, Toronto has had no shortage of playoff and regular season heartbreak in their lifetimes, but it’s rare to see a team that seems destined to fall so far short of their expectations like this one.

Maybe it’s a little hyperbolic, but it’s not hard to find the exact same sentiment expressed by many, many fans.

When it comes to fandom, I can’t think of a more disappointing team than the 2023 Toronto Blue Jays. The 2018 Raptors (LeBronto!) comes to mind. However, this Blue Jays group is definitely the worst. Nothing enjoyable about them, and we just need this miserable season to end. — Mark Millard (@kramdrallim) September 14, 2023

In the 33 years I’ve watched this team, I have never been so disappointed. Looked like a complete lack of effort tonight..like they couldn’t care less. — ⚾️Alison T🇨🇦 (@TramontinAlison) September 14, 2023

@BlueJays, I’m not mad, I’ve just never been more disappointed in you — Scott Hood (@Hoodlum0404) September 14, 2023

In all my years of being a Blue Jays fan, I’ve never been this disappointed in a team. I’ll still be a fan but man, it feels like a tear down and re-tool needs to happen to be a competitive team again. Fighting for a wildcard is fun but there needs to be more. — Mike Fulla (@MikeFulla) September 14, 2023

Most disappointing team in years — Neville Arnold (@nevillearnold6) September 14, 2023

The most under-achieving Jays team in a long, long time. To think, we were talking world series contender in the spring. Beyond disappointing. — John Robinson (@JohnRob67112277) September 14, 2023

You lost 10-0 and you show high lites of routine plays! Most disappointing mlb team of 2023. — LT (@sarcasticl33) September 14, 2023

Heartbreak aside, Toronto hits the field again tonight for its fourth and final matchup against the Rangers this series, facing off against Texas at 4:07 pm PT/7:07 pm ET.