Evander Kane says little girl battling cancer was spit on for wearing Oilers jersey in LA

Evander Kane is “disgusted and appalled” after what are some truly disturbing allegations at a recent Edmonton Oilers playoff game in Los Angeles.

Kane says 10-year-old Cecily Eklund, who is battling cancer, was harassed and spat on at Friday’s game in LA for wearing an Oilers jersey. Cecily, who has met Kane on numerous occasions this season, is a “childhood cancer awareness warrior and philanthropist.” She is currently working to raise more than $30,000 in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“My dear friend [Cecily] got to go on an amazing trip to LA last week that created some incredibly fun memories. But some of her experience in LA, specifically at Game 3 of the game was not,” Kane said on Instagram this morning.

“I’m disgusted and appalled at what happened to this amazing little girl in the stands and in a women’s restroom where she was harassed for wearing her jersey and was spit on by an LA fan for doing so. This type of behaviour is gross and completely unacceptable. For any young girl especially someone battling cancer to be treated in such a manner is pathetic. Grow up and as this smart young lady always says BE KIND!”

Cecily and her sister were surprised with a trip to LA thanks to the Ben Stelter Fund. In an Instagram update today, Cecily appears to have kept an upbeat attitude despite the ordeal.

“Watching hockey in LA is lots different than watching hockey in Canada,” reads a message posted to Cecily’s Instagram account today. “Edmonton fans are very different. I think if we can choose to be anything, we should choose to be kind. Thank you [Edmonton Oilers] and [Evander Kane] for still making the game special for me and my little sister.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily (@simply_cecily_rose)

Named after a little boy battling cancer that captured everyone’s hearts last season, the Ben Stelter Fund has raised more than a million dollars to date, helping children fighting cancer.

Oilers fans! Let’s all choose to be kind and be happy we get to watch our favourite hockey ❤️ if you go to the Oilers game come see me tonight! I’ll be selling bracelets helping other kids go on magical experiences with the @BenStelterFund ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ua8Ze4Ni1l — Simply Cecily (@simply_cecily) April 25, 2023

In response to an email from Daily Hive, a Kings spokesperson said they tried looking into the incident, but couldn’t uncover anything because it was not reported to security.

“The LA Kings have never condoned fan behavior of this nature and all fans should feel safe and welcomed at our games,” reads the official Kings statement. “Crypto.com Arena has teamed with 24/7 Software Solutions to provide guests with an in-game texting service, allowing guests who have questions or need assistance to inform Guest Services directly, by texting 213-616-9950, anonymously and discreetly. We strongly encourage all of our guests to use this service in the event of experiencing this type of unacceptable and abusive behavior.”

The Kings spokesperson said they have observed several Kings fans now donating to Cecily’s fundraiser.

“We will encourage our fans to go here and support.”