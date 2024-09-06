The BC government is set to hit a historic milestone in its clean energy infrastructure efforts. It promises that by the end of the month, electric vehicle drivers will be able to travel throughout BC along the “Electric Highway.”

This means that fast-charging stations for public electric vehicles will be in place along major routes, making travel from Alaska to Washington possible for BC drivers, something which was impossible before due to the risk of EVs losing power mid-trip, also known as “range anxiety.”

“The completion of BC’s Electric Highway by summer 2024 fulfils a key commitment of CleanBC, the Province’s climate action plan. In addition, the Province is working toward an overall target of building 10,000 public charging stations by 2030. As of August 2024, there are more than 5,300 public charging stations in the province, an increase of nearly 350% since 2018,” the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation said Friday in a release.

The hope is that more drivers will be encouraged to switch to electric vehicles in the years ahead due to the advancement in reliable travel options to lower greenhouse gas emissions and meet energy targets.

“In 2023, approximately 23% of light-duty vehicle sales were EVs, an increase from 18% of sales in 2022, and well ahead of the Province’s targets under the Zero-Emissions Vehicle Act,” the government said.

“British Columbians are embracing electric vehicles faster than any other jurisdiction in Canada, and that’s why we are continuing to make investments for growth within our current system and building out our fast-charging network across BC,” Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro, added.

Completing BC’s Electric Highway was a collaborative effort involving utilities, local governments, Indigenous communities, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and the private sector. The Province has contributed more than $13 million directly to this initiative through the GoElectric Public Charger Program and additional funding through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program.