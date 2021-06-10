Euro 2020 group standings predicted by oddsmakers

Postponed by a year because of the pandemic, Euro 2020 is finally ready to kick off.

This year’s tournament, which is being hosted by 11 different countries in Europe, begins with a match between Italy and Turkey in Rome on Friday (3 pm ET/12 pm PT on TSN in Canada).

After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the Italians enter this tournament as one of the favourites to win it all.

England and France are the odds-on favourites, according to Bodog, followed by Belgium, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Portugal.

Three of those seven favourites are in the same group, with reigning World Cup champions France and Germany, and defending Euro champs Portugal making for one heck of a “group of death” this year.

The biggest long shots to win it all are Slovakia, North Macedonia, and Finland, followed by Hungary, Wales, and Scotland.

The tournament will run for one month, with the final set for Wembley Stadium in London on July 11.

Group standings predictions

The top two teams from each of the six groups, plus the four best third-place finishers, will make it to the knockout round. Here’s a look at the predicted group standings, using Bodog’s odds of winning each group to order each country (odds shown in parentheses below).

Group A

Italy (-210) Switzerland (+500) Turkey (+550) Wales (+800)

Group B

Belgium (-150) Denmark (+225) Russia (+550) Finland (+2500)

Group C

Netherlands (-215) Ukraine (+375) Austria (+450) North Macedonia (+2400)

Group D

England (-275) Croatia (+325) Czech Republic (+1200) Scotland (+1600)

Group E

Spain (-300) Poland (+550) Sweden (+600) Slovakia (+1600)

Group F

France (+140) Germany (+150) Portugal (+275) Hungary (+4000)

Favourites to win the tournament

England (+500) France (+500) Belgium (+600) Italy (+800) Spain (+800) Germany (+900) Portugal (+900) Netherlands (+1,400) Denmark (+2,500) Croatia (+3,300) Switzerland (+6,600) Turkey (+6,600) Poland (+8,000) Sweden (+10,000) Ukraine (+10,000) Russia (+12,500) Austria (+15,000) Czech Republic (+15,000) Scotland (+20,000) Wales (+20,000) Hungary (+40,000) Finland (+50,000) North Macedonia (+50,000) Slovakia (+50,000)

