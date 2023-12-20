Planning a party is often a tricky task — especially when it comes to setting up all the little details for the big day! With multiple shopping trips or online orders quickly piling up, you can often become overwhelmed and stressed even before the guests start rolling in.

But now, a new party supplier is changing the game right here in Vancouver (and coming to other Canadian cities near you!) Introducing One Up Party, your one-stop shop for all your party planning and gifting needs.

A women-owned company providing solutions for easy party planning and sending presents to your loved ones, One Up Party houses trendy party supplies, cakes, balloons, and fresh flowers for all your needs — saving you time and stress!

“The goal isn’t just to participate in the industry; it’s to revolutionize how things are done. This vision isn’t just a plan — it’s a dream I’m passionately chasing. We are on a mission to celebrate 100 million birthdays for 100 million people,” says One Up Party co-founder and COO, LiLi Gao.

Available online and select products now being featured at London Drugs stores across the Lower Mainland, here are some of the party essentials you can grab from One Up Party to ensure your next event is a party to remember.

Nothing says a party like a bouquet of balloons. Whether you’re looking for helium or air-filled One Up Party has a ton of balloon styles no matter what look or vibe you’re going for — even if you need a balloon arch!

Helium balloon bouquets, foil number balloons (which are also available at London Drugs), and clear balloons with string lights are all available for your big bash, so you can choose the balloons that suit your party’s vibe.

If you want an easy solution to get a plethora of balloons fast, One Up’s balloon packages can do all the work for you. With balloons delivered already inflated and in a carrier bag, you can be sure your party is flying high no matter the budget.

Balloon backdrops are an important part of any Instagram-able bash, and One Up Party has lots to pick from including themed colours and customizable options too!

For an extra special touch, One Up also offers customizable balloons that can be crafted with special messages or even giant balloon columns showcasing business logos.

They also specialize in balloon set-ups — aka balloon garlands, columns, or arches — that’ll greet your guests and add the WOW factor to your event.

Flowers add just an extra elegant touch of festivity when it comes to parties or gatherings. Since One Up Party is a one-stop shop, you can pick out your floral fantasy and bundle it with your other party decorations.

Flower table centrepieces add a touch of romance for bridal showers while stand bouquets are perfect for surprising your loved one on Valentine’s Day. One Up Party also creates bespoke, seasonal bouquets using blooms that speak to the season or occasion.

Don’t forget that flower arrangements are available for delivery, so you can get your party to bloom easier than ever!

Cakes

A party is never complete without a little bit of sweetness at the end and One Up Party’s many cakes and cupcake options will leave your guests on a high note!

Think unique strawberry or chocolate cakes with exquisite toppers (perfect for snacking and snapping), fresh cupcakes that match your party theme, and even luxurious wedding cakes — One Up Party has it all.

Classic Chocolate drip on fruits cake or One Up Party’s Tree Log Christmas Cake will be the talk of your party!

It’s not just balloons, cakes, and flowers here at One Up Party, they also host a bevy of party accessories and supplies like birthday candles, party poppers, and decorations to elevate your gathering from drab to fab!

Themed party sashes, birthday decorating kits, and a high-quality balloon hand pump are all must-haves for your party checklist — all available at London Drugs.

“Five years of bootstrapping our business brought us to a pivotal moment this year — securing our first significant funding,” says Gao. “There were countless times I felt on the verge of giving up, but we persevered, ensuring our team always received their paychecks, even in the toughest times, I’m building a business and also building a family.”

So when you’re next party hosting gig rolls around, don’t forget to check out One Up Party for all your needs, in one, easy-to-navigate shopping experience!

If you’re looking to snag anything from One Up Party in person, don’t forget to check out their select collection at London Drugs in Langley, Maple Ridge, West Broadway, Victoria, Chilliwack, and 40 more stores for their exclusive supply.