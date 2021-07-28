Environment Canada issues heat warning for Metro Vancouver

Following its special weather statement issued earlier this week, Environment Canada now says a heat warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver.

The warning comes a head of 30°C weather that is expected to hit the region on Thursday.

The heat warning is currently in effect for:

Metro Vancouver – central including the City of Vancouver Burnaby and New Westminster

Metro Vancouver – North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver

Metro Vancouver – southwest including Richmond and Delta

“A building ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures for Thursday and into the weekend. Daytime highs near 30 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows in the mid to upper teens are forecast Thursday through Sunday morning with slightly cooler daytime temperatures expected near the water,” states the warning.

Environment Canada says that extreme heat affects everyone.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” says the agency.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Expect a high of 26°C on Wednesday and Thursday in Vancouver, with humidex reaching 30°C.

Be sure to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. And never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.