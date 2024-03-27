In today’s digital world, the demand for skilled User Experience (UX) designers is continuously growing. If you’ve been dreaming of launching a career in the UX field, this innovative program at Emily Carr University (ECU) might be just what you’re looking for.

ECU’s UX Design Program equips students with all of the practical skills and knowledge they need to enrich the user experience of digital products and services and succeed in the workforce.

The full-time, eight-month course focuses on hands-on learning experiences, real-world case studies, and offers opportunities for experimentation and networking.

Students will develop theoretical, technical, and applied knowledge of UX design, app design and prototyping, digital interface design, and basic coding and programming for the web. They’ll also build a professional portfolio that showcases their range of in-demand, industry-ready skills — skills that today’s employers are actively seeking.

The curriculum is in alignment with current industry trends and best practices in UX design and has been developed in consultation with industry experts to ensure its effectiveness.

What’s more, the program also fosters personal and professional growth by nurturing creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, and effective communication skills.

“Emily Carr’s UX Design Program melds teamwork, practical business insights, and innovative techniques, equipping you to design impactful solutions,” says University Alumni Carol Zeng. “A grounded yet inspiring step towards leadership in user experience and innovation.”

All in all, students can expect four hours of in-class time five days a week, for a total of 32 weeks. Lectures are all in person and take place on ECU’s vibrant and modern campus, where you can enjoy the state-of-the-art facilities and meet like-minded people.

The next intake for the course is April 15, 2024. Those interested are encouraged to get their applications in before then to guarantee a spot.

To find out more about ECU’s UX Design program, or to apply now, click here.