Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week

Canada’s public emergency alert system is running a routine test this week, so don’t be alarmed when your phone sounds off.

The biannual testing of the Alert Ready system will take place on Wednesday, November 16, in several provinces and territories.

The notification will be sent to Canadians’ phones, TVs, and radios.

Our system test is less than a week away 🚨 #AlertReadyTest will be issued in most participating provinces & territories across Canada on November 16th. Find out if you should expect a test alert by checking the test schedule here: https://t.co/nopJwwkXRJ#EmergencyPreparedness pic.twitter.com/ZMrTDWwqWw — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) November 12, 2022

The system is tested twice per year, the first of which came back in May.

Alberta: 1:55 pm MDT

British Columbia: 1:55 pm PDT

Manitoba: 1:55 pm PDT

New Brunswick: 10:55 am ADT

Newfoundland and Labrador: 10:55 am NDT

Northwest Territories: 9:55 am MDT

Nova Scotia: 1:55 pm ADT

Nunavut: 2:00 pm EDT

Ontario: 12:55 pm EDT

Prince Edward Island: No test scheduled

Quebec:1:55 EDT

Saskatchewan: 1:55 pm CST

Yukon: 1:55 pm MDT

Alert Ready says the system testing provides the opportunity to:

increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an emergency

validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end to end

Alert Ready was created in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.

The system says, “given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt out of this essential life-saving service.”

So far, in 2022, the Alert Ready system has delivered more than 800 public emergency alert messages to Canadians.