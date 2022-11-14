Canada's public emergency alert system will be tested this week

Canada’s public emergency alert system is running a routine test this week, so don’t be alarmed when your phone sounds off.
The biannual testing of the Alert Ready system will take place on Wednesday, November 16, in several provinces and territories.
The notification will be sent to Canadians’ phones, TVs, and radios.
The system is tested twice per year, the first of which came back in May.
Alberta: 1:55 pm MDT
British Columbia: 1:55 pm PDT
Manitoba: 1:55 pm PDT
New Brunswick: 10:55 am ADT
Newfoundland and Labrador: 10:55 am NDT
Northwest Territories: 9:55 am MDT
Nova Scotia: 1:55 pm ADT
Nunavut: 2:00 pm EDT
Ontario: 12:55 pm EDT
Prince Edward Island: No test scheduled
Quebec:1:55 EDT
Saskatchewan: 1:55 pm CST
Yukon: 1:55 pm MDT
Alert Ready says the system testing provides the opportunity to:
- increase public awareness about the system and spark emergency preparedness conversations, so Canadians can be ready and prepared in the event of an emergency
- validate the effectiveness and reliability of the system to ensure it operates as intended from end to end
Alert Ready was created in collaboration with federal, provincial, and territorial government agencies, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.
The system says, “given the importance of warning Canadians of an imminent threat to the safety of life and property, Canadians do not have the option to opt out of this essential life-saving service.”
So far, in 2022, the Alert Ready system has delivered more than 800 public emergency alert messages to Canadians.