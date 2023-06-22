Has the warm weather got you dreaming of a Caribbean island vacation? Pristine beaches, azure oceans, swaying palm trees, and relaxation all around — sounds pretty ideal, right?

When it comes to fulfilling your wanderlust and ticking experiences off your travel bucket list, few things compare to an ocean cruise. And for the ultimate combination of modern exploration and luxury travel, there’s nothing quite like Emerald Cruises.

Emerald Cruises gives travellers the experience of a lifetime with its modern and chic yachts, handcrafted itineraries, and the chance to explore unique and exciting destinations. Each one of its intimate, luxury yachts has been designed with guests in mind, boasting stylish interiors and world-class amenities.

Emerald Cruises has helped set the standard for pampering, grandeur, and service throughout the industry — the little things it does well add up to a big difference from your typical cruise, with all aspects of the experience completely refined. Here’s a closer look at what you can expect.

Indulge in exquisite food and drink

Start your day with coffee and a sumptuous breakfast at La Cucina Dining. This stylish and spacious onboard restaurant also serves lunch and dinner, and has an adjoining terrace where you can enjoy an alfresco meal, or take in the ocean breeze with a refreshing drink.

Many dishes are inspired by the local region, so wherever you’re cruising, you can look forward to a taste of regional flavours. And on port days, you can sample more traditional cuisine by dining at a nearby restaurant.

In the evening, enjoy a drink in the comfort of the Amici Bar & Lounge, the main lounge area onboard. Expert mixologists will help you select the perfect drink, with a range of spirits, wine, beer, cocktails, mocktails, and soft drinks available. Alternatively, make your way to the Sky Bar, where you’ll have stunning panoramic views to take in with a beverage of your choice in hand.

Experience the Caribbean differently

Emerald Cruises’ Caribbean and Central American ports include coveted destinations like Antigua, Barbados, Aruba, Costa Rica, and Saint Kitts.

Your days can be spent relaxing on an abundance of idyllic beaches, exploring rich culture, and getting up close and personal with local nature. Try the delicious sweet treats of Terre-de-Haut in Guadeloupe; experience the wonder of Soufrière’s natural hot springs, botanical gardens, and waterfalls while in Saint Lucia; or visit the crystal-clear lagoon of Tobago Cays National Park. To help you make the most of your adventures, free Gocycle electric bicycles can be used by all guests.

Your tropical escape can also include easy-to-access activities from the yacht or marina platform. Dive into crystal-clear waters and witness breathtaking coral reefs, visit an exotic wildlife refuge, or traverse the untamed terrain of volcanic regions. The options are endless.

An incredible onboard experience

When you return from all of your exploring on land, you can head to the yacht’s marina platform, where you’ll find a wide array of complimentary toys to help you have fun in the sun.

Enjoy some time on the water by kayaking, paddle boarding, or snorkelling, or roll out an inflatable mat to relax in the water under the golden sun. There are also SEABOB scooters that you can use to glide through the waves, and an Aquaglide trampoline, which allows you to reach new heights as you bounce on the Caribbean Sea.

Then, take relaxation to the next level with a massage or other spa treatment at the onboard wellness centre. For an additional fee, you can indulge in a soothing massage at the hands of an expert masseuse or sit back and unwind in an infrared sauna. And in the evenings, can enjoy the night’s entertainment, often featuring local performances.

When sailing with Emerald Cruises, you’ll always receive high-class service from dedicated staff, whether this involves creating decadent dishes daily, supplying ample activities, or ensuring your excursions are properly planned. Thanks to an excellent staff–to–guest ratio on this small luxury yacht cruise, attention and care go above and beyond — all you need to do is focus on relaxing and having fun.

Exciting excursions

Freedom of choice is always at the heart of Emerald Cruises. You’ll find an included excursion available nearly every day, so there’s plenty to see and do if they pique your interest — but you can also choose to take the reins and see the sights at your own pace.

Also included are selected EmeraldPLUS and EmeraldACTIVE activities. EmeraldPLUS provides further local traditions to enjoy, including exclusive concerts and opportunities to meet and converse with the locals. EmeraldACTIVE is for those seeking a more energetic experience, including hikes and bike rides along coastlines, hilltops, and historic towns.

Diehard adventure seekers can also take advantage of Emerald Cruises’ extra–special DiscoverMORE excursions. For an additional fee, these excursions will grant you rare insights that venture beyond ordinary travel encounters, allowing you to explore the hidden gems of each destination.

