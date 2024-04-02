Inside Mount Burgess Dining Room at Emerald Lake Lodge

Tucked away in the breathtaking heart of the Rocky Mountains in Yoho National Park, an indulgent weekend at Emerald Lake Lodge promises an escape into the wonderland of pure serenity.

As you drive up, the majestic snowy peaks surround you and set the tone for a truly magical experience.

The lodge itself is over 100 years old and built of hand-hewn timber, featuring large stone fireplaces, an elegant dining room, conference facilities, a games room, and quiet reading and sitting rooms.

We visited back in January and were immediately enchanted by the warmth and coziness of this rustic haven.

Beyond the allure of its picturesque setting, the culinary offerings add an extra layer of indulgence. We enjoyed a romantic, candle-lit, three-course dinner at the lodge’s Mount Burgess dining room.

The rich flavours of carefully crafted dishes, designed by Chef Valerie Morrison, feature seasonal items renowned for the free-range elk, bison, and caribou.

We started with the Scallops and Cabbage Pancake, crafted with scallion, grapefruit kimchi, and okonomiyaki sauce. We also split the Goat Cheese Fondue, served with fingerling potatoes, red onions, crisp leaves, and toasted almond vinaigrette.

Following our appetizers, we got to try two of their specialties. We chose the Buffalo Ribeye served with bean and bell pepper succotash, cornbread, and toasted nut chili mole. We also had the Elk Striploin with whipped feta, roasted leek, pickled red onion, Yukon gold mashed, and demi.

To finish, we shared the vanilla cheesecake, topped with blueberry compote, white chocolate pretzel crunch, and Chantilly cream.

Chef’s kiss! All of the food was absolutely remarkable.

To pair with our meals, we tried their smoked port old-fashioned and espresso martini. They also have a huge range of single malt scotches, whiskey, wine, house cocktails, and bottled beer.

The hospitality at Emerald Lake Lodge was nothing short of exceptional. The staff was incredibly attentive and friendly. They went above and beyond to ensure we had the best experience possible — and we will definitely be back!

As night falls and the stars start to come out, the lodge offers a range of spaces to unwind. You could choose to enjoy a nightcap by the wood-burning fire, play some board games in their games room, or cozy yourself up and read a book; the lodge has a space for everyone, and even your furry four-legged friend is welcome.

Our experience here was nothing short of tranquil and was exactly the type of escape we were looking for.

A weekend spent in this haven is not just a getaway but a chance to spend quality time with your loved ones and reconnect. We should also mention that there is no wifi in the rooms and no cell reception… so it’s the perfect opportunity to disconnect from the outside world and get back to enjoying the little things.

Be sure to book well in advance, the lodge books up very quickly in the high season.

Address: 1 Emerald Lake Road, Field, BC

Phone: +1 800-663-6336

