SportsHockeyCanucks

Everyone has the same Elliotte Friedman joke after latest Canucks trade

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 17 2023, 10:08 pm
Everyone has the same Elliotte Friedman joke after latest Canucks trade
Sportsnet

We’re used to Friedman breaking trades, but today the Vancouver Canucks acquired one. Mark Friedman that is, not Elliotte.

Whenever Elliotte Friedman reports on Mark Friedman, the Sportsnet broadcaster’s notifications light up on social media. The 27-year-old defenceman is no relation to the famous NHL insider, but fans didn’t let that stop them.

Friedman is a Canuck. Welcome to Vancouver!

Of all the players for Friedman to be traded for, it’s interesting that it included Jack Rathbone, a player that Elliotte has a soft spot for.

Friedman sought out Rathbone on draft day in Chicago six years ago, to speak with the new Canucks prospect after he was taken in the fourth round. Rathbone’s relationship with his younger brother Teddy, who has autism, drew attention around draft day.

The popular broadcaster has spoken highly of Rathbone numerous times since, even showing off his jersey during a Hockey Night in Canada broadcast for the player he called “best #3 in Canucks history.”

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop