It was so refreshing to hear Elias Pettersson yesterday.

It’s almost like last year was a failure-to-launch for the Canucks forward.

He missed part of preseason while negotiating a new contract. He was coming off that wrist injury. He had a putrid first 25 games alongside the team.

There was no joy in his voice, no pep in his step until later in the year when he and the team rebounded. And even then, it was fleeting. The season petered out with no playoffs.

But yesterday, Elias met the media at 8 Rinks sounding mature, relieved, and focused.

He admitted that he was focusing on the wrong things during his struggles, that his confidence took a hit and that he was too stubborn.

He acknowledged that expectations are high and they should be, and that he’ll be a better player for having gone through last year’s adversity.

He even joked about seeking professional help, claiming that he didn’t want to spark a headline, but it was clear that this was a more reflective Elias Pettersson, who had engaged in some introspection during his summer in Sweden.

We are asking on our poll question whether he eclipses 80, 90 or 100 points this year. Those are heady totals for a player with a career-high 68 points, and yet many believe he’s capable. That this year will be his long-awaited breakout into stardom.

It better be. The injuries and excuses are gone, and he turns 24 in November, so he’s in his athletic peak.

Let’s hope we see and hear more of the Elias Pettersson we got yesterday, because it reminded me of the Sedins.

Early in their careers, there was so much left wanting on the ice that media sessions were professional but distant. As they improved as players, speaking publicly became easier, more honesty and accountability flowed, and you were left with the belief that they would do anything and everything to get better. We saw and heard leaders develop before our eyes.

I believe Elias is at that point. And I sure hope the Canucks empower him with a letter.