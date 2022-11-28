Numbers show Pettersson's Canucks line is one of NHL's best this season

Move aside, Lotto Line.

Not since the pre-pandemic days of the 2019-20 season have the Vancouver Canucks been able to boast one of the best lines in the NHL. That was back when Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Brock Boeser were one of the hottest offensive trios in hockey.

Well, this newly-minted trio of Pettersson, Ilya Mikheyev, and Andrei Kuzmenko is arguably the hottest offensive trio in hockey at the moment. On a per-60 basis, no line in the NHL has been more successful in terms of putting the puck.

Here’s a look at the top 10 lines in the NHL right now based on goals scored per 60 minutes (minimum 100 minutes played):

Even when you expand the eligible lines by including all trios that have played at least 60 minutes together, the only line that’s scoring at a higher rate than Pettersson, Mikheyev, and Kuzmenko is the Edmonton Oilers line of Zach Hyman, Connor McDavid, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (7.39 goals-for per 60).

However, the McDavid trio has been on the ice for almost triple the number of goals against per-60 as Pettersson’s line, so the Canucks’ trio still has a favourable goals-for 77.8%, compared to 61.5% for McDavid’s line.

Canucks top line flashed chemistry from day one

Bruce Boudreau slotted the two new Russian forwards alongside Pettersson during day one of training camp.

While all of Boudreau’s other training camp combos have crumbled, the formation of Pettersson, Mikheyev, and Kuzmenko have more than made up for the lack of chemistry throughout the rest of the lineup.

Mikheyev in particular started the season slowly after missing the first three games with a knee injury. However, the 27-year-old had a breakout performance during his fifth game of the season. He buried two goals that night against the Seattle Kraken (one at even strength) which helped lift the Canucks to their first victory of the season.

From there, the Canucks really haven’t looked back.

Mikheyev has continued his surprising ability to finish scoring chances. That was a supposed knock against him entering the season, based on his abnormally high shooting percentage from last season.

However, he’s looked the part of a solid complementary player on the Canucks top line. Mikheyev is creating chances (fourth most at five-on-five among Canucks skaters) and it’s led to him scoring six goals in 19 games.

The only three players with more individual scoring chances than Mikheyev at five-on-five are Sheldon Dries, Kuzmenko, and Pettersson.

Kuzmenko has gone from not even playing in North America last season to being one of the best five-on-five point producers in the NHL. He’s currently tied for 29th league wide with 13 even-strength points.

Pettersson’s 17 even-strength points are currently fifth best in the NHL. And, his 10 even-strength goals are tied for best in the NHL with Sidney Crosby and Jason Robertson.

Petey’s line needs more support

There’s no doubt that the success of Pettersson’s line has elevated the rest of the team.

Boudreau clearly liked what he saw out of his best line after the victory against the San Jose Sharks.

“The play Mikheyev did to keep the puck alive, and then he gets the goal, and then Petey, who has been so good all year gets that extra one, and then Kuzy gets the overtime goal… so I’d have to say they did elevate their game a little bit.”

“That line has been really good.”

Now, if only the rest of the team could pick up the slack.

Overall, the Pettersson line has been on the ice for 14 even-strength goals-for, and only four goals-against.

Eleven of those goals have come from high-danger chances, while the line has only been on the ice for two high-danger goals-against (84.6% on-ice high-danger goal differential).

Without Pettersson’s line on the ice, the Canucks start to look pretty mediocre.

The Canucks have a +8 five-on-five goal differential in the 134 minutes where Pettersson’s line has been on the ice.

In the 645 minutes where they haven’t been on the ice, the team’s goal differential is -10.

Here are a few other metrics that highlight the gap between Pettersson’s line and the rest of the team.

Corsi %

With Pettersson’s line: 51.1%

Without Pettersson’s line: 45%

Expected goals %

With Pettersson’s line: 59.5%

Without Pettersson’s line: 42.3%

High danger chances %

With Pettersson’s line: 63.9%

Without Pettersson’s line: 42.8%

For the record, an expected-goals percentage of 42.3% would be the fourth-worst total overall in the NHL, trailing only the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Right now, the Canucks are already fifth-worst overall at 45.1%.

The Canucks can’t just rely on Pettersson’s line to make up the gap. The rest of the team needs to step up defensively if the Canucks are going to transition from mediocre to good before the end of the season.