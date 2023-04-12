Pettersson becomes sixth Canucks player ever to score 100 points in a season

Elias Pettersson has joined elite Canucks company.

The Vancouver Canucks star became just the sixth player in franchise history to score 100 points in a season tonight in Anaheim, after he picked up a first-period assist.

Pettersson picked up the primary assist on a tic-tac-toe passing play, prior to a power-play goal by Brock Boeser. J.T. Miller, who narrowly missed joining the century club with 99 points last season, picked up the secondary assist on the play.

Pettersson was immediately mobbed by his teammates, who clearly knew the significance of the point. The goal-scorer Boeser, meanwhile, quickly fished the souvenir puck out of the net for Pettersson.

Pettersson added another assist in the third period on Miller’s game-winning goal. The Canucks won 3-2.

Pettersson now has 38 goals, 63 points, and 101 points this season — all career highs. The 24-year-old had previously never scored more than 68 points in a season.

Pettersson is the first Canucks player to score 100 points in a season since Daniel Sedin led the NHL with 104 points in 2010-11. Henrik Sedin set the club’s single-season points record during his Hart Trophy winning season, with 112 points in 2009-10.

Pavel Bure is the only Canucks player to ever reach the 100-point plateau twice, scoring 110 points in 1992-93 and 107 points in 1993-94. Alexander Mogilny scored 107 points in 1995-96, while Markus Naslund tallied 104 points in 2002-03.