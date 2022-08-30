An elephant in Thailand killed its owner by stabbing him with its tusks and ripping his body apart after he made the animal work in extreme heat. Now, the internet is showing support for the elephant.

Local news outlets Thaiger and Kaosod reported that the attack occurred in the Takua Thung district of Phang Nga province at a rubberwood plantation.

On the morning of August 17, police found the dismembered body of 32-year-old Supachai Wongfaed in a pool of blood at the plantation. The elephant was still around and had to be sedated with a dart by animal rescue workers so that Wongfaed’s body could be retrieved from the scene.

Officers determined he had been stabbed by the elephant’s tusks multiple times before finally being ripped into two pieces.

Wongfaed was working with the animal at the plantation. Investigators believe the elephant lost its cool after being forced by the owner to work and haul rubberwood in extreme heat.

Since the story went viral, people on the internet have come out in support of the 22-year-old beast with a harmless-sounding name — Pom Pam — for standing up to the owner.

need more heartwarming stories like this https://t.co/c6FEM38rxf — rip jaylor (@juuuknows) August 30, 2022

“Normalize ripping your oppressor in half,” said Twitter user @sfxcuss

normalize ripping your oppressor in half https://t.co/8iwo3RNuku — Solar™ Niya’s BIRTHDAY (@sfxcuss) August 29, 2022

Elephants lowkey the biggest haters and I strive to be on this level of hating someday https://t.co/UdhVFbZzVW — Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 #HIVESZN (@SavinTheBees) August 29, 2022

In fact, he’s being hailed as a working-class hero on the internet for taking things into his own tusks.

What’s the opposite of “quiet quitting”? 😳😬 https://t.co/eDTGMy14Mh — Ida B. Welp 🤷🏾‍♀️ (@MissBleuFour) August 29, 2022

The rise of the working class is upon us! https://t.co/DIVVAu9xZh — ♋ʙʟᴀᴄᴋ ɢɪʀʟ ᴀᴄɪᴅ♋ (@blkgirlacid) August 29, 2022

workers of the world unite ✊🏽 https://t.co/44IR0EnbPA — thriving xolo (@FuckTonyWomack) August 29, 2022

It’s really the summer of worker’s rights! https://t.co/UbimpqXEHN — Hoe-Tits Redding 🇱🇨🇳🇬 (@dada_locks) August 28, 2022

I now stand with the international elephants union https://t.co/PVzjuZg4lK — Dabi Does Dallas (@DabiOfTheYear) August 29, 2022

the elephant international union is really making strides this year I see https://t.co/oCmwebUyYO — virgo’s groove 🤌🏽 (@alanaauston) August 29, 2022

Perhaps working elephants really have created a labour union.

Last month, another elephant killed its owner for hostile working conditions in the province of Nakhon Sri Thammarat.

According to Thaiger, the elephant used its tusks to kill its handler and “stood to watch his corpse for hours” post-mortem.

“Locals told police the mahout had taken the elephant up a hill to work,” reported the Thai news outlet. “They suspected that the elephant was stressed from work, which is why it stabbed its [handler] to death.”

Back in June, another attack in India shocked the world.

The Press Trust of India reported that a 70-year-old woman was trampled to death by an elephant for unknown reasons.

The elephant trekked for miles to reunite with her at her funeral, knocking her body off the pyre and trampling her one more time.

At this point, the following tweet doesn’t sound like a terrible idea.