If you’ve been holding off on getting an electric vehicle because there were no compelling options in the pickup category, things are about to get charged up.

Both Ford and Dodge have announced that two of their most popular models will be getting zero-emission all-electric models in the coming years.

The Ford F-150 Lightning will be launching later this year, and while the all-electric Dodge Ram isn’t expected till 2024, they’re trying to steal a little bit of Ford’s thunder with some clever marketing.

Ford officially announced the F-150 Lightning on Tuesday with a video that went behind the scenes of the creation of the pickup truck.

Dodge’s social media tease almost seemed to be trolling Ford.

Time to steal some thunder. 😎

Unleashing Fall 2022. https://t.co/epaaYdKHj9 pic.twitter.com/m4wB9AjYBp — Ram Trucks (@RamTrucks) April 25, 2022

Even though they tagged the tweet with #BuiltForAmerica, Ford will definitely be bringing the vehicle to Canada.

The good news with these announcements is that Canada has recently included larger vehicles like pickups in the federal electric vehicle rebate program. However, the rebate comes with the following stipulations:

A car must have a base model Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price that is less than $55,000. Higher priced versions of these vehicles, up to a maximum Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price of $65,000, are also eligible.

Larger zero-emission vehicles (e.g., sports utility vehicles, minivans and pick-up trucks) must have a base model Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price under $60,000. Higher-priced versions of these vehicles, up to a maximum of $70,000, are also eligible.

Earlier this year, Chevrolet also teased the upcoming Chevy Silverado electric pickup.

The Silverado EV is a next generation truck built for an all-electric future. Go behind the scenes of our new commercial, featuring Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler, to see how we’ve reimagined the pickup. — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) February 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Tesla’s large vehicle offering — the highly anticipated Cybertruck — doesn’t currently have a release date.