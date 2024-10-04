It’s official: if you love breakfast foods, Vancouver’s favourite spot for cheap eats, El Furniture Warehouse, has one of the best and most affordable brunches you can get in all of Whistler.

Known for its good vibes and even better food, El Furniture Warehouse is making weekends even sweeter with a delicious brunch menu that’s defining bougie on a budget!

Whether you want a classic diner-style bacon and eggs, or need a hit of that eggs Benny without spending an arm and a leg, there’s something for everyone on the Brunch Menu — and for under $10 per food item, this is one Whistler deal you won’t be able to match.

Brunch favourites, low price

And affordable doesn’t mean the quality isn’t there, because brunch at El Furniture Warehouse lives up to the hype and quality standard they’re known for.

A staple Breakfast Sandwich is a must — with maple-glazed bacon, a large fried egg, cheddar cheese, and a crispy hash brown in between a soft potato bun.

You can also chow down on the Breakfast Poutine or one of the two Eggs Benny options (one vegetarian) for a more indulgent morning.

Sweet tooth aching? Grab a stack of fluffy buttermilk pancakes served classically with syrup and butter, or upgraded with strawberries and cream.

Brunch is nothing without a little hair of the dog — And with several drink options, you could keep it chill with a Baileys Coffee, get your new favourite Caesar, or start the day with Breakfast Shots for a wake-up call.

You can even ask about the Breakky-Inception — so secret they even refused to tell us!

Look, you might be regretting how much you spent on your night out, but you’ll never regret spending what would’ve probably been double the price on a brunch that’s twice as good!

So head to the heart of Whistler Village and hit up El Furniture Warehouse on Main St. for your next weekend brunch. With all food under $10, your stomach and wallet will thank you.