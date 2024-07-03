FoodCheap EatsSponsored

El Furniture Warehouse just launched a tasty new food menu & everything is under $12

Daily Hive Branded Content
Jul 3 2024, 9:32 pm
El Furniture Warehouse just launched a tasty new food menu & everything is under $12

With Canada’s soaring food prices, you might be wondering if it’s even possible to eat out without putting a hole in your pocket.

Luckily, El Furniture Warehouse gets it — good food doesn’t have to be overpriced. That’s why they’ve launched a new and improved menu where every item is under $12. That’s even cheaper than some fast food chains! Plus, you get to enjoy your food in a trendy, energetic setting. It’s a total win-win.

Whether you’re a picky eater or someone with an adventurous appetite, there’s something on the new menu for you.

Think hearty burgers that pack a real flavour punch, classic comfort eats like grilled cheese with tomato soup, fries loaded with a bunch of tasty toppings, and so much more.

Try El Furniture’s new menu items

Some exciting new creations to try here include the Asian Mango Salad — a delicious bowl full of sweet mango, mixed greens, veggies, and crispy chow mein noodles, all doused in a chili-lime dressing.

You could also dig into the Southwest Tortilla Ensalada, which is bursting with avocado, greens, and black beans; or try the Cajun Fettucine Alfredo, a southern twist on a classic Italian pasta dish.

And, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, why not treat yourself to a delicious dessert after your meal? Choose between a decadent Brownie (served with ice cream, of course) or Carnival-style Mini Donuts for just $7.25.

High-quality food, just cheaper

Just because El Furniture Warehouse keeps things wallet-friendly doesn’t mean it compromises on quality, either. Everything is expertly prepared using top-notch ingredients.

Take its new dips, for example: the Queso Dip and Spinach Dip, both made in-house, or the Smash Burger, made from 100% ground beef.

Feeling hungry? Head to your nearest El Furniture Warehouse location to try the new and improved menu for yourself.

