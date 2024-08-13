The nation’s favourite destination for good eats and even better vibes is back with its newest drink addition and it’s a star all on its own!

El Furniture Warehouse has recently introduced the Jose Cuervo Margarita Tower, a sharable experience where bar guests can pour their own drinks from a gigantic margarita-filled tower at the table.

Using premium Jose Cuervo tequila and fresh lime juice for a delicious cocktail, the Marg Tower holds 12 (yes, 12) drinks!

Available in classic, Strawberry Basil, Spicy, and F*** Paloma flavours, the tower is a refreshing and icy experience that’ll keep you coming back for more.

It’s the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and have a refreshing summer moment — even better on El Furniture’s patios at the participating locations: Whistler, Granville, Victoria, Edmonton, and Calgary.

And of course, it’s an experience that must be photographed and shared to be believed! Don’t forget to snap a selfie with the Jose Cuervo Margarita Tower and keep the good times rolling.

Your go-to place for affordable eats, refreshing drinks, and fun vibes, El Furniture has your back for a night out on the town and guarantees an unforgettable experience.

What’re you waiting for? It’s Marg Tower o’clock at El Furniture Warehouse! Grab your friends and get ready for a sweet and refreshing treat. As always, please drink responsibly.