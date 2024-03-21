As the summer season quickly approaches, it may be time to start thinking of your summer job. Luckily, if you’re looking for a job at one of the city’s most popular bar chains, you can simply DM your way into employment!

Warehouse Group is hiring for more than 150 positions at locations across Ontario, BC, and Alberta — and all you have to do is send a DM to your favourite restaurant’s location account to schedule an interview.

This is truly a gigantic hiring blitz with jobs open for servers, bartenders, bar backs, cooks, and all other positions in both front and back of house.

If you’re a little shy over DM, and shine in person, there will also be one-day hiring fairs taking place in Edmonton, Calgary, and Toronto.

The ideal candidates are passionate about customers, yummy food and drinks, and strive to provide the best service for each and every patron. If you’re humble, honest, fun, and a team player then you might fit right in at Warehouse Group.

Offering competitive wages, flexible hours, and a team of supportive coworkers, Warehouse restaurants are such a popular place to work they received more than 600 DMs for interviews last year! That number smashed a record for the most applications received through social media for any restaurant group.

Warehouse is truly a great environment to work where your career goals are supported — plus no experience is required for serving and bartending positions!

From now until April 15, you can send a DM to your preferred Warehouse location to secure an interview slot. Or visit the hiring fair in Edmonton and Calgary on March 24 from 12 pm until 6 pm or in Toronto on April 7.

Visit the Instagram accounts for the Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver (Granville, Dime on the Drive, Victoria, and Whistler locations), and Ontario (Dime on Queen, Yonge, Bloor, Queen, and London locations) accounts, go and send a quick DM, and start preparing to interview for your dream job!