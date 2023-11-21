Dining out doesn’t have to break the bank at this trendy restaurant

With the cost of living constantly increasing, many of us are cutting back on the things that bring us joy, which unfortunately includes dining out.

But regardless of income, everyone deserves time to relax, socialize, and enjoy a delicious meal with friends. El Furniture Warehouse agrees — and while their year-round menu of delicious and affordable meals speaks for itself, they’re upping the ante with a fall feature menu that starts at just $6.95.

Yes, you read that right, and there’s no catch! Guests can enjoy indulgent menu items such as the big fish sandwich, cajun alfredo, classic smash burger, and more, for a cost lower than your oat milk latte.

If those dishes don’t tickle your fancy, the regular menu has even more to choose from. Fan favourites include the stacked nachos, street tacos, and vegetarian options such as the crispy falafel burger, and poke bowl.

You’ll even have room left in the budget to enjoy a few cocktails from their rotating drink menu — or one of their highballs, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

You won’t feel like you’re cutting corners, either. With their trendy interior, friendly service, and tasty dishes, you’ll surely have a fantastic night out without breaking the bank. In fact, El Furniture Warehouse may become your new favourite hang-out spot (if it already wasn’t).

Seeing is believing, so check out their menu for yourself, and while you’re at it, track down your nearest El Furniture Warehouse location. Put away the apron and oven mitts — you deserve a night out.